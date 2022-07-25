Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $633.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $623.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $699.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

