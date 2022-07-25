Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 7,109 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

