PERI Finance Price Down 2.8% This Week (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $833,708.77 and approximately $547,902.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017305 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032505 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
