PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.