Pawtocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $826,693.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $826,693.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.
Pawtocol Coin Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol.
