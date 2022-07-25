Particl Tops One Day Volume of $3,170.00 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $3,170.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,312,076 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

