Parachute (PAR) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Parachute has a total market cap of $341,775.33 and $8.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

