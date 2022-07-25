Pakcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,321.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $182,556.14 and $2,321.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
