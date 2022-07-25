Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 352,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,700,918 shares.The stock last traded at $47.02 and had previously closed at $44.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.