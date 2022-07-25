Orbit Chain (ORC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $515,325.00

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $76.96 million and $515,325.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 627,653,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

