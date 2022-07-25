Ontology (ONT) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $210.02 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00102468 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00237442 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.