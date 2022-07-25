OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,376 shares.The stock last traded at $7.14 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 73,196 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,319,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

