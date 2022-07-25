ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 14,022 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

