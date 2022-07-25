ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 387.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after acquiring an additional 321,827 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

