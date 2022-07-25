ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,636 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 423.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.