Oddz (ODDZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $398,439.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $398,439.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032169 BTC.
Oddz Coin Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
