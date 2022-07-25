Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 23500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.50.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

