Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.75. 82,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,683. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

