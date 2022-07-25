NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.94. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 37,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 545.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.