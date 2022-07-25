Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Up 5.5%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 8,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

