Northeast Investment Management Sells 454 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.56. 7,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

