Northeast Investment Management Sells 10,286 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

