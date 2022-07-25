Northeast Investment Management Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,141. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.49.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.35%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

