Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.52. 48,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

