Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.73. 15,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,586. The company has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

