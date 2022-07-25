Northeast Investment Management Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,680,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,199. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.60. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

