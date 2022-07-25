Northeast Investment Management Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 119,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,952,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

