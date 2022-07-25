Northeast Investment Management Acquires 325 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.28. 132,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,807,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.