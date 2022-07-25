Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director John Nicholas Dykema Purchases 9,586 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) Director John Nicholas Dykema bought 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.99 per share, with a total value of $757,198.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,167,262.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NIC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.42. 449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,723. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

