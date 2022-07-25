Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $7.65 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

