Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2312976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

