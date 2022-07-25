NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.25 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after purchasing an additional 510,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

