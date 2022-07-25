NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,532 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 4.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.26% of NextEra Energy worth $434,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summitry LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 77,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

