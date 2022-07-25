Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.62

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 16661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

