NBW Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Price Performance
Shares of DHR opened at $273.84 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.23 and a 200-day moving average of $268.77.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
