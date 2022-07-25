NBW Capital LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

