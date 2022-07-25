NBW Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

