National Bankshares Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.33 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.73.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

