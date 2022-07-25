National Bank Financial Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$10.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNTNF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

