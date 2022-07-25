Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.27.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 175.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

