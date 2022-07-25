Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Booking by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $1,809.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,976.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,177.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

