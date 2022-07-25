Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,400 shares during the period. Capri comprises approximately 1.0% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Capri worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capri Price Performance

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.