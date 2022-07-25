Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Boosts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,520 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 7.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Baidu worth $40,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Baidu by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $140.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

