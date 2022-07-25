Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,387.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005189 BTC on exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $16.77 million and $5,387.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,933.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00566868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00254193 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00014873 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

