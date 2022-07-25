MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in MYR Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

