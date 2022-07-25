MY Wealth Management Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $55.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $162.04.

