MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,868 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $211.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

