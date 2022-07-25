MY Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

MY Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,614,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $65.92 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.20.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

