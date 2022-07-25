MXC 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.68 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $195.04 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00424288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.01995308 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004962 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

