Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.4% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.72. 219,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,952,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

